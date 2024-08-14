TCEQ approves fines totaling $2,372,094

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $2,244,721 against 56 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 18 air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, 11 municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, five public water system, and seven water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, three petroleum storage tank, and two public water system.

In addition, on Aug. 6, 2024, and Aug. 13, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $127,373 against 46 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2024.