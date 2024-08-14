Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $2,372,094

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $2,244,721 against 56 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 18 air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, 11 municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, five public water system, and seven water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, three petroleum storage tank, and two public water system.

In addition, on Aug. 6, 2024, and Aug. 13, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $127,373 against 46 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

 

