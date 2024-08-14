New projects underway to clean up another 1,900 km of B.C. shoreline

CANADA, August 14 - Aman Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment –

“Everyone benefits when our natural environment is free of plastic pollution. CCCW and the dedicated efforts of our partner organizations help ensure coastal areas in B.C. are cleaner and more enjoyable for people, families, communities and marine life.”

Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship –

“Protecting our oceans is important to everyone in British Columbia. Plastic waste does not belong in our marine environment and Clean Coast, Clean Waters supports the important work of our coastal communities and First Nations to address this.”

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction –

“People care about having meaningful jobs that work to protect the environment. These locally led coastal cleanups will help First Nation and rural communities’ economies while creating a cleaner environment – that’s good for everyone.”

William Hanuse, Wuikinuxv First Nation –

“The opportunity to really clean up our territory gives us so much pride and gratitude to know what we’ve accomplished and will achieve in the near future.”

Abby McLennan, co-director of field infrastructure, Ocean Legacy Foundation –

“Working with the Clean Coast, Clean Waters funding and Ocean Legacy makes the impossible possible. Not only are we able to embark on large-scale, complex cleanups co-created with local and Indigenous communities, but also are able to go the next step and source separate material to prioritize recycling and reuse, which will remain inherently more expensive than simply landfilling. I raise my hands up to the Province for enabling this impactful cleanup work that affects our coastline ecosystems, communities and future generations.”

Kevin Smith, expedition leader and president, Maple Leaf Adventures –

“We feel immense gratitude for the Clean Coast, Clean Waters fund for making this possible. To us, it’s not done until whales stop being entangled, plastic stops breaking down on beaches and seabirds are out of danger of ingesting plastic. As eco-tourism operators, doing this work as part of travel is what the future of tourism looks like.”

Jenelle Higham, operations manager, Rugged Coast Research Society –

“The CCCW initiative funding is crucial for our collaborative efforts in preserving and restoring vital ecosystems, ensuring a healthier and more resilient coastal environment. Additionally, this funding enables us to create partnerships with local Indigenous communities and support their efforts to manage and conduct shoreline-, derelict vessel and aquaculture cleanup efforts within their territories, thereby protecting their ancestral lands.”

Katherine MacRae, president, Wilderness Tourism Association –

“The Wilderness Tourism Association is a proud supporter of the Small Ship Tour Operators Association’s continued dedication to our coast, regenerative tourism and the wildlife inhabiting these remote coastal areas. We are forever grateful to the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo Xai'xais, and Gitga’at Nations for their continued support and partnership in this important work.”

Ryan Masson, captain of the Island Roamer, Bluewater Adventures –

“Many of our experienced crew participated in the 2020 and 2021 expeditions and got to revisit sites on Aristazabal Island that they personally cleaned three years ago. It’s shocking how much plastic, styrofoam, commercial-fishing gear and debris has reaccumulated on these beaches. As coastal guides and lovers of the ocean, we understand the importance of keeping our shorelines and marine ecosystems healthy, and funding from CCCW enables us to do this.”