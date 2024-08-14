“Billions” Psychologist Method: how to inspire high performing people in your company

Julia Arndt introduces a revolutionary approach to workplace wellness with her Peak Performance Method

LAKE TAHOE, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a (AI) world where corporate burnout and stress are at an all-time high, Julia Arndt introduces a revolutionary approach to workplace wellness with her Peak Performance Method. This state-of-the-art model is the only approach that combines critical productivity, mindfulness, and leadership tools in one to help high achievers develop sustainable strategies to thrive in the workplace.

After a successful career at Google in Silicon Valley, Julia Arndt recognized the need for comprehensive mental health and productivity solutions after her own experience with burnout. Her Peak Performance Method has already transformed the lives of over 10,000 High Achievers at top companies such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft. Through scalable programs, Julia’s method equips individuals and teams with the skills needed to manage stress, enhance focus, and maintain high energy levels without burnout.

Julia is not just a coach but a renowned international speaker and author. Her "STRESSD" podcast has over 130,000 downloads globally, and she has recorded over 458 YouTube videos and 250 podcast episodes. Julia’s expertise is now accessible through her online Peak Performance Method Program, corporate workshops, and keynote speaking events.

“If your brain is your most valuable resource, let’s make sure to take care of it. Your career success and satisfaction depend on your ability to develop the next workplace superpower,” says Julia Arndt.

Julia Arndt: The Catalyst for Corporate Wellness

Corporate well-being expert Julia Arndt challenges the status quo of how high achievers sustain their performance at work, championing a radical rethink of how companies cultivate mindful productivity and work-life balance through a systematic approach. Hailing from Germany, Julia has lived in 5 countries over the last 15 years, and speaks three languages fluently (German, English, and French). She carved her path at Google in Silicon Valley for nearly a decade while the company spiked from 30,000 to 100,000 employees. Inspired by challenges of burnout, Julia quit her 9 to 5 and decided to spearhead her own coaching business, helping over 10,000 high achievers at Fortune 500 companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Uber and Amazon. As Founder of the Peak Performance Method, the only approach that combines critical productivity, mindfulness, and leadership tools in one to help high achievers develop sustainable strategies to thrive in the workplace and co-author of "Winning Mindset: Elite Strategies for Peak Performance," her philosophy is clear: "If your brain is your most valuable resource, let's make sure to take care of it. Your career success and satisfaction depend on your ability to develop the next workplace superpower." As an international speaker, stress management trainer, and host of the "STRESSD" podcast, Julia's expertise has helped over 130,000 listeners worldwide.

Most evenings, you’ll find Julia on the Lake Tahoe trails running, biking, hiking with her blue heeler mix Kobe or at home, writing inspiring posts on her Instagram account.