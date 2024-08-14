Attorney General Jackley Challenges Biden’s Election Executive Order

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined Attorneys General from seven other states in challenging a Presidential Executive Order that would encroach on the States’ authority to regulate voter registration.

Executive Order 14019, signed by President Biden, creates a federal bureaucracy that serves as a voter registration organization. This bureaucracy violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeds the executive branch’s authority.  Voter registration is a state function and responsibility.

“This is an election integrity issue and another overreach by the federal government against the States,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Federal agencies should not become instruments for the Biden Administration’s partisan voter registration drive.  South Dakota Secretary of State Johnson and County Auditors should not be subject to federal interference in their duties regarding voter registration and our elections.”

South Dakota Secretary of Monae Johnson also opposes the Executive Order. “I’m proud to represent South Dakota and join Attorney General Marty Jackley in support of this lawsuit and the fight to protect election integrity,” she said.

Other Attorneys General joining the challenge are from the states of: Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

