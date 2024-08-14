DATCP Dairy Processor Grants Open for Applications Through October 7

​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 14, 2024

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for Dairy Processor Grants through October 7, 2024. These grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities.



“Wisconsin's dairy processors are a vital part of Wisconsin's dairy and agriculture supply chain, and I have been proud to support their growth and success in each of my budgets through the Dairy Processor Grant Program," said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. “Dairy is core to who we are as a state. These grants play an important role in supporting this critical industry across our state. I look forward to continuing to advocate for and invest in producers and processors and their success in America's Dairyland."

A total of $500,000 is available for this year's dairy processor grants, as part of the biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

“Dairy processors are part of why Wisconsin is known as a leader in dairy," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “This grant investment supports Wisconsin's dairy processors as they stay at the forefront of emerging technologies, sustainability, and growth."

Grants will be awarded for projects up to $50,000 and two years long. Processors must provide a match of 20 percent of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.

More information and the grant application are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyProcessorGrants.aspx. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, to datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov. Grant recipients will be announced in January 2025.

Since 2014, DATCP has received 235 Dairy Processor Grant proposals requesting more than $10 million. DATCP has funded 121 of those proposals totaling $2.6 million.

