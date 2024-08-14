Water and Sanitation conducts Sector Specific consultation on raw water use charges for 2025 /26 financial year, 15 Aug

The Department of Water and Sanitation will conduct Sector Specific consultation on raw water use charges for 2025 / 2026 financial year. The event will take place on 15 August 2024, in Pretoria East.

The regional consultation meetings commenced from 28 June 2024 and concluded on 31 July 2024. The Sector Specific consultation aims to allow the different sectors to make their presentations on the proposed raw water use charges.

The five sector organisations nominated to make presentations during the consultation are: Business Unity SA, SA Association of Water User Association, SALGA, AgriSA, and African Farmers Association of SA.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 15 August 2024

Time: 9h00 – 14h00

Venue: Diep In Die Berg, Pretoria East

For media confirmations please contact Nthabiseng Dhlamini on 082 878 6915 or dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Dr Mandla Mathebula

DWS Head of Communications

Cell: 083 235 8675

Andile Tshona

Cell: 073 566 3345

