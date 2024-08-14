National Treasury hosts 2024 Public Economics Conference, 3 to 5 Sept

The 2024 Public Economics Conference, with the theme “Technology and Data for Enhanced Service Delivery, will take place from September 3 to 5, 2024. The event promises to offer valuable insights into how technology and data can revolutionise public services.

This year’s conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focusing on how technology and data can improve decision-making and foster growth in the public sector.

Highlights of the event include:

A discussion titled, Harnessing Technology and Data: Shaping the Future of South African Public Services” with Dr Duncan Pieterse DG from National Treasury and Mr Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner SARS.

Keynote Addresses by Prof Melanie Garson, from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and University College London, will be addressing the secure development of public sector internet services and the response use of AI.

Case Studies on how emerging technologies are addressing challenges in basic education and healthcare.

Tech Industry Insights on how major technology companies are adapting to the evolving world of work.

The conference, now in its eight edition, is a GTAC initiative in collaboration with the National Treasury. Its objectives include building public economics capacity by offering young economists and post-graduate economics and social science students the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills on a range of public finance topics. Another objective is to offer attendees an opportunity to network with economists working in National Treasury and its agencies, including renowned academics and specialists in the field.

The conference programme is outlined as follows:

Day 1: Digital transformation in public sector: digital transformation in the public sector, where government use of AI data in forecasting demand for public service will be discussed. The day will conclude with session from Estonia, showcasing their unique approach to digital transformation and how they became 99.9% digital in its government operations.

Day 2: Digital Inclusion in the public sector: will focus on equity and inclusion in the digital economy. Presentation will be made by public sector from different public institutions: SARS, SASSA, and National Treasury’s Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) as they discuss the status of public sector digital networks, platforms, and systems.

Day 3: Digital dividends in the public sector: will focus on how emerging technologies can be used to analyse publicly available data for more impactful policies, and we hear what big technology companies are doing to accommodate the changing world of work.

For the full programme click here.

Conference Details:

Date: September 3 to 5, 2024

Time: 08:30 – 17:00

Journalists wishing to virtually cover the conference should RSVP on this link. The link to join the conference will be shared with those who will have registered on the link.

