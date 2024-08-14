Minister Siviwe Gwarube officially opens 40th Association for Educational Assessment in Africa Conference, 19 Aug
Members of the media are invited to the official opening of the 40th Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) Annual Conference to be held on 19-23 August 2024.
The Minister of Basic Education, Honourable Siviwe Gwarube, will officiate at the opening ceremony as follows:
Date: Monday, 19 August 2024
Time: 8h30
Venue: Century City Conference Centre and Hotels, Cape Town
Live Streaming: @Umalusi_RSA YouTube and Facebook page
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to cover the opening ceremony are requested to submit their details to Nthabiseng.Khotlele@umalusi.org.za.
Media enquiries:
Biki Lepota
Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications
Cell: 076 920 6184
E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za