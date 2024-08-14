Deputy Minister Narend Singh calls for swift prosecution of a motorist found in illegal possession of Abalone in Makhanda

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, has called for the swift prosecution of a motorist found in illegal possession of 640kg of dry abalone in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

This follows the arrest of a man found in possession of 27 black plastic bags containing a total of 13 661 dry abalone. On 5 August 2024, Fisheries Management: Monitoring Control and Surveillance (MCS) unit from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment based in Port Alfred was called out to Makhanda following the discovery of the poached abalone during a stop-and-search by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“We commend the DFFE MCS Unit working together SAPS for their vigilance and for ensuring that the confiscated abalone was safeguarded until it was weighed, tagged and transported to the departmental storage facilities,” said Deputy Minister Singh.

The MCS Unit will continue to work with law enforcement and other stakeholders to curb the illegal trade of marine living resources through Operation Phakisa’s Initiative 5 – Compliance and Enforcement. The DFFE officials will also heighten participation in community awareness programmes by visiting schools to educate the youth on the sustainable utilisation of marine living resources.

“I urge every South African to be vigilant and report any environmental crimes to the authorities. It is crucial that our communities work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to protect our marine resources,” said the Deputy Minister.

