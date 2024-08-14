Submit Release
adoc Studio brings AsciiDoc to the iPad for the first time

adoc Studio is available for Mac, iPad and iPhone

New Technical Documentation Software for Mac, iPad & iPhone – Out Now

We are finally taking off with adoc Studio. Our new app ends a ten-year odyssey to find the right solution to write our documentation for Merlin Project.”
— Frank Blome
HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for technical documentation has so far been almost exclusively on Windows systems.

But now there is a new challenger that offers authors a solution in the Apple cosmos: adoc Studio.

It is the first integrated writing environment for AsciiDoc on Mac, iPad and iPhone. With this software, authors create & publish their technical documents - no matter where they are.

Quote from Frank Blome, CEO of ProjectWizards
"After two years of intensive development, we are finally taking off with adoc Studio.
Our new app ends a ten-year odyssey to find the right solution to write our documentation for Merlin Project.
We kept running into problems: complex maintenance, unstable software and a lack of iPad support.
With our experience, we realized at some point that we could do better."
– Frank Blome

What can adoc Studio do?
With adoc Studio, technical authors can work on their texts anytime and anywhere. You write, edit, edit and output as PDF & HTML:

1. Ideal for Long and Structured Documents: With AsciiDoc as the base language, individual documents or extensive books with many chapters are created. An intelligent completion menu helps you get started.

2. Easy to Learn: The text is written in the editor and displayed in the preview as an HTML or PDF document. The layout is done automatically.

3. Variables and Conditions: In adoc Studio, recurring text passages, such as product names or URLs, are defined once and used everywhere in the document. This means that future changes only have to be made once. In addition, conditions allow certain text passages to be shown - or not.

Availability and price
adoc Studio is offered in the Apple App Store as a bundle for all platforms (Mac, iPad and iPhone).
After a 14-day free trial period, adoc Studio costs €9.99 per month or €99.99 per year.

For more information about adoc Studio, please contact:
- Website: https://www.adoc-studio.app?utm_source=pr
- App Store: https://apps.apple.com/de/app/apple-store/id6449246158?pt=56790&ct=pr

About ProjectWizards
ProjectWizards GmbH is a decentralized company headquartered in Melle, Germany, that has been developing and distributing productivity software for over 20 years.

With over 150,000 software licenses sold to customers in 160 countries worldwide, the company is one of the market leaders for project management software on macOS, iPadOS and iOS.

Their new software adoc Studio has been on the market since 2024 and offers the first integrated writing environment for AsciiDoc on the Mac, iPad and iPhone.

Marvin Blome
ProjectWizards GmbH
marvin@projectwizards.net
adoc Studio in 30 Seconds

