Victor Ortiz Joins mk North America as Regional Sales Manager for Latin America, New Mexico, and Arizona

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mk North America, a leading manufacturer of conveyor systems and automation solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Victor Ortiz as the new Regional Sales Manager covering Latin America, New Mexico, and Arizona. With an extensive background in sales and business development, Victor brings invaluable experience and a bilingual edge to mk North America.

Victor's impressive career spans several key roles in the material handling and conveyor industries. Most recently, he served as the Key Account Manager and Regional Sales Manager for FMH Conveyors LLC, where he led sales and strategic efforts in the Western USA and Latin America, significantly contributing to the company's growth over three years. His previous roles include Area Sales Manager for Ambaflex Inc., where he handled sales for spiral conveyors in various industries in the Western USA and Latin America, and Regional Sales Manager for UNEX Manufacturing, where he managed a vast distributor network.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Victor owned Ingenieria Victor, representing packaging equipment and industrial supplies, and served as the Regional Sales Manager for Dorner Manufacturing Inc., where he successfully managed sales across Latin America. His early career includes positions as General Manager for PVC Compounders El Paso PVC Division and Engineering Supervisor for Leviton Manufacturing Co.

Victor expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to start managing the sales efforts for mk North America in my region. As our motto states, ‘better products, better solutions,’ I can relate the same to our whole team at mk North America. I am sure that, being backed by such a great team, I will be able to represent our catalog of solutions for all the industries that we serve in an incomparable manner."

Scott Blais, Jr., Sales and Business Development Manager for mk North America, shared his excitement about Victor joining the team. "When the unique opportunity to discuss with Victor the potential of joining the mk team arose, it became clear that we had a tremendous opportunity to bolster our representation in the Latin American marketspace. Victor brings to the table extensive knowledge of the Mexico-based sales channels to which we will undoubtedly target as well as a keen understanding of how business is conducted in the country. To that end, on a more personal level, he simply understands how to form impactful relationships. We look forward to starting that process with Victor and his customer base immediately.”

In addition to his professional dedication, Victor is inspired by a favorite quote from Theodore Roosevelt: "Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." This sentiment reflects Victor’s commitment to excellence and his belief in the value of meaningful work.

Victor's expertise and enthusiasm will be instrumental in driving mk North America’s growth and expanding its presence in the targeted regions. The company looks forward to the innovations and opportunities that will emerge from Victor’s contributions.

**About mk North America, Inc.**

mk North America, Inc. designs and manufactures a wide variety of conveyor systems and industrial automation solutions. Known for their reliability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, mk conveyor systems are used across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, packaging, and logistics.

