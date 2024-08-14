IDRF Joins Global Humanitarian Call Warning of Polio Outbreak Amid Gaza Blockade

Canadian aid agency part of humanitarian collective urging immediate action as aid blockades heighten the risk of a polio outbreak in Gaza.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) joins fellow global humanitarian organizations in sounding the alarm on the dire situation in Gaza. The latest humanitarian snapshot reveals the severe and escalating challenges faced by aid agencies in delivering essential services and supplies to those in desperate need.

The unrelenting airstrikes and new evacuation orders have forcibly displaced over 200,000 Palestinians since mid-July, many of whom had already been displaced multiple times. The Israeli blockade has further tightened, causing aid convoys to be stranded and essential supplies to become inaccessible to millions in need.

A critical concern is the looming threat of a polio outbreak, with recent wastewater samples indicating the presence of the virus. This development is particularly alarming for the estimated 50,000 babies born since the onset of the conflict, none of whom have received vaccinations. The World Health Organization’s planned immunization drive, set to begin on August 17, is now in jeopardy due to the ongoing violence and severe restrictions on humanitarian access.

Nabil Ali, Chief Operating Officer of IDRF, emphasized the gravity of the situation: “The ongoing blockade and relentless bombardment are not only obstructing the delivery of life-saving aid but are also setting the stage for a potential public health catastrophe. The imminent threat of a polio outbreak, coupled with the lack of access to essential medical supplies, could have devastating consequences for Gaza's children and the broader region. We urgently call for the international community to demand a ceasefire and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent this crisis from spiraling further out of control.”

Despite these unprecedented challenges, IDRF, along with other NGOs, remains steadfast in its commitment to providing aid. However, the scale of the crisis is overwhelming, with reports indicating severe delays in the delivery of critical supplies, destruction of warehouses, and unsafe transportation routes. The courageous efforts of aid workers, predominantly Palestinian staff from Gaza, highlight the urgent need for international intervention to ensure the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Without immediate action, the potential spread of polio and other preventable diseases will exacerbate the suffering of Gaza's civilian population. The international community must act swiftly to demand a ceasefire, guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access, and impose a humanitarian arms embargo to ensure that vital medical supplies, including vaccines, reach those in need.

The blockade and ongoing violence are not merely hindering the delivery of aid—they are creating the conditions for a public health disaster that will have far-reaching and long-lasting consequences.

To view the full humanitarian snapshot, please visit this link.

To support IDRF’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, please consider donating at https://idrf.ca/project/palestine/.

