NY-BASED HEALTHY KIDS CHILDCARE NAMED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN THE US in 2024 BY INC. MAGAZINE

NEW WINDSOR, NEW YORK, UNITER STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 248 Percent, Healthy Kids Childcare Ranked by Inc. in The Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US for 2024.

In the very challenging childcare industry, Healthy Kids Childcare has broken through and has achieved newsworthy results. Healthy Kids is now the #1 fastest NY-based childcare company in the US for the second straight year, #2 overall fastest Hudson Valley based company, and #2118 overall fastest-growing company in the entire United States!

“Our secret is providing affordable childcare that families trust and that children don't want to leave. That has powered our success and landed us on this amazing list” said CEO Steve Dwek.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year honorees thrived despite the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain woes. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database go to www.inc.com/inc5000/2024

Healthy Kids Childcare is based in New Windsor NY and is one of the largest nationwide childcare providers. New York is not only the home of Healthy Kids it is the biggest state, with programs in over 30 counties. Healthy Kids has more than 150 locations including before/after school programs in public elementary schools, UPK programs, summer camp programs, and Early Learning Centers. This September Healthy Kids will be expanding its affordable , high quality childcare into 8 new states with over 40 new locations and growing!

For more information on Healthy Kids Childcare, contact Madeline Heffernan.