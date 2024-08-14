ANY.RUN Reveals Expert Tips on Investigating Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis solutions, has shared a series of expert tips designed to help cybersecurity professionals effectively investigate and respond to new and evolving cybersecurity threats.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥

Emerging threats represent evolving cybersecurity risks that are particularly difficult to defend against due to their innovative attack methods and the lack of existing intelligence. These threats often exploit newly discovered vulnerabilities, use advanced evasion techniques, and continually evolve to outsmart traditional security measures.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬

ANY.RUN actively monitors emerging threats and has recently released a comprehensive guide on how to investigate them using Threat Intelligence Lookup.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨:

● 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬: ANY.RUN shares search queries that can be used to gather domains and URLs used in phishing campaigns. Using the recent Tycoon 2FA campaign, which abused Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) accounts, as an example, users can learn to analyze similar threats.

● 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬: Researchers show how to collect malware samples via YARA Search in TI Lookup using the example of DeerStealer malware

● 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐓𝐏𝐬: By using TTP identifiers in TI Lookup, cybersecurity professionals can discover fresh samples of active threats.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

For many organizations, the ability to quickly and accurately investigate cybersecurity threats can mean the difference between a minor incident and a major breach.

By following the tips and best practices provided by ANY.RUN, cybersecurity teams can enhance their threat detection and response capabilities, ensuring they are better prepared to face the evolving threat landscape.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals globally with its cutting-edge sandbox and threat intelligence tools. Specializing in malware analysis for both Windows and Linux systems, ANY.RUN’s platform delivers fast, detailed insights, empowering users to detect, analyze, and respond to emerging cybersecurity threats with confidence.