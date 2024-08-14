PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 OFFICE OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Commending Team Philippines to the 2024 Paris Olympics This representation is honored to co-sponsor this Resolution commending and congratulating Team Philippines composed of 22 athlete-delegates and their coaches, trainers, and support staff, to the 2024 Paris Olympics for superbly representing the country in the world's biggest sporting event. Because of your sacrifice, dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence, Team Philippines accomplished its best and strongest showing yet with two gold and two bronze medals coinciding with the centennial celebration of the country's participation in the Olympics since 1924. Once more, Team Philippines emerged as the best performing country from Southeast Asia. Congratulations! You made us all proud! Sa kabila ng mga problemang kinakaharap ng ating bansa, kasunod ng nagdaang bagyo at malawakang pagbaha, binigyan ninyo ang ating mga kababayan ng kasiyahan at pag-asa, at magandang rason para magdiwang. Ipinaalala ninyong tayong mga Pilipino ay kayang mag-tagumpay at manaig sa mga hamon na dumadaan sa atin. Ipinagbubunyi po ng buong bansa ang inyong tagumpay at ang ipinakita ninyong talento sa inyong mga larangan. Because of what you have shown, we are all excited about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The future definitely looks bright for Philippine sports. Our first-time Olympians displayed immense promise in their respective Olympic debuts. Alam nating simula pa lamang ito ng kanilang mga karera. We are thrilled at how pole vaulter EJ Obiena and ace golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, who both landed in fourth place and narrowly missing podium, will perform at the next Summer Games. Let me also highlight the accomplishments of some of our female athletes at this year's Olympics, marking significant milestones achieved by Filipina sportswomen: Joanie Delgaco made history for becoming the first female rower from the Philippines to qualify for the Olympics;

Samantha Catantan is the first Filipino fencer to qualify to the Olympics in 32 years, or since the 1992 Barcelona Games;

Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo became the first Filipina gymnasts to compete in the Summer Olympics in 60 years or since 1964. Again, our sincerest gratitude to the Philippine contingent to the Paris Olympics! Thank you, Mr. President.