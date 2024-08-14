MRD KICKS OFF INDUCTION TRAINING FOR CONSTITUENCY OFFICERS

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) today (14 August) commenced the induction training for the constituency officers at the Solomon Islands National Aquatic Centre at the Sports City, KGVI.

The induction will run until Monday next week (19 August 2024).

Recruitment of the 150 constituency officers was part of the process and requirements of the gazetted Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023, to support constituency development across Solomon Islands in cohort with all stakeholders. The training includes programming of 2024 Annual Work Plan and the 4-year development plan.

The training is an important priority task of MRD and also the first official engagement with all recruited officers.

It is envisioned to introduce officers to the MRD 2024 priorities, new CDF Act 2023 requirements, key reforms, reinforcing CDF minimum requirements, particularly; budgeting, SIG procurement processes, acquittals, reporting and 2024 annual work plans by constituency offices.

Also, it aims to ensure officers understand their key mandates, roles and responsibilities for effective delivery of their respective constituency priorities in compliance to the CDF Act 2023.

Day one (1) commenced with perspective and perception training delivered by MRD Permanent Secretary, Lottie Vaisekavea. It ensures that all Constituency and MRD staff have the correct functionality to step forward.

PS MRD Lottie Vaisekavea delivers a perspective and perception training to inaugurate the four days induction training.

“This is an important undertaking for effective collaboration with the ministry and other important stakeholders to ensure a more holistic approach in terms of rural development going forward.

“With the new CDF Act 2023 and budget allocation already in place, there is a need for this induction training to ensure CDF resources are targeted to improve rural livelihood and socio-economic development in our communities. More importantly, this training will contribute to redirecting constituency officers on necessary information based on the CDF programme and also processes that are vital for effective planning,” MRD said in an issued statement.

The four days training will include presentations from MRD various divisions and practical sessions for officers to finalize their 2024 annual work plans and budget proposals.

MRD encourages the officers to utilise the training sessions and translate the knowledge and skills acquired in their annual work plan documents.

The Ministry also acknowledge the challenges faced throughout the course of the process and noted areas for improvement in the future and also thanked every constituent for their patience and understanding with the ministry and their Members of Parliament as due processes are being facilitated.

On April 25, the ministry put out an advertisement in the media for submissions from interested candidates for the constituency positions.

Some of the constituency officers who are part of the induction on day one (1).

A total of 572 applications were received by MRD after submissions closed on May 16, 2024.

Total of 300 applicants were shortlisted and sat a “written interview test’, a methodology vetted and approved by the Ministry of Public Service (MPS).

Due to time factor with the huge number of applicants, the ministry has to take the approach to ensure the process is completed to establish constituency offices and also start the implementation of the CDF programme for this year, so that services can be delivered to our rural people.

The ministry undertook this important process in compliance with the CDF Act 2023 and the Public Service Commission (PSC) Regulation and also it is part of the ministry’s commitment to implement the CDF Act 2023 requirements.

CDF is a program of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) administered by MRD and is implemented through the 50 constituencies in the country purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participate in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

CDO for Malaita Outer Island Constituency contributing during the first day of the induction.

constituency officer makes his remarks during the first day of the induction.

CDO for West Kwaio Constituency Bobby Siarani makes a comment during the interaction session.

Some of the constituency officers who are part of the induction during day one (1) sessions.

Lesly Lamani CDO for East Honiara Constituency contributing during the training sessions.

– MRD Press