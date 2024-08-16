Emission Equipment Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Emission Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emission equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $155.52 billion in 2023 to $172.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental regulations and policies, industrialization and urbanization, growing public awareness and advocacy, rising health concerns, and awareness of environmental issues.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The emission equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $260.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued stricter environmental regulations, economic growth, and industrial expansion, increased public and governmental pressure, global agreements and initiatives, and health and environmental impact awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Emission Equipment Market

The increase in greenhouse gas emissions is expected to propel the growth of the emission equipment market going forward. Greenhouse gas emissions refer to releasing gases into the Earth's atmosphere that trap heat, leading to the greenhouse effect and global warming. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions is due to various human activities and natural processes that have intensified significantly over the past century. Emission equipment is critical in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the pollutants released into the atmosphere from various industrial and commercial activities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the emission equipment market include BASF SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Baker Huges Co.

Major companies operating in the emission equipment market are developing advanced products, such as IoT-based building management systems, to reduce energy consumption and emissions. IoT-based building management systems reduce emissions by optimizing energy use through real-time monitoring and control of building systems such as lighting and ventilation.

Segments:

1) By Emission Type: Particulate Matter Control Equipment, Nitrogen Oxides Control Equipment, Sulfur Oxides Control Equipment, Volatile Organic Compounds Control Equipment

2) By Solution: Emission Test Equipment, Emission Test Software, Emission Test Service

3) By Application: Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the emission equipment market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the emission equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Emission Equipment Market Definition

Emission equipment refers to devices and systems designed to monitor, control, and reduce the emissions of pollutants from various sources. The primary purpose of emission equipment is to mitigate environmental impact, improve air quality, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards governing air pollution.

Emission Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Emission Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on emission equipment market size, emission equipment market drivers and trends, emission equipment market major players, emission equipment competitors' revenues, emission equipment market positioning, and emission equipment market growth across geographies. The emission equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

