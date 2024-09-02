VEQTA Translations Expands to Thailand: Strengthening Translation Services in Southeast Asia

VEQTA Translations - Thai Translation Agency

VEQTA Translations expands in Thailand to boost its Southeast Asia presence, enhancing specialized translation services.

This expansion represents our commitment to localization excellence.” — Chairman of VEQTA Translations, Mr. Mathias Poom

BANGKOK, RATCHADAPHISEK, THAILAND, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VEQTA Translations, a renowned translation and localization language service provider and recognized GALA member, proudly announces the opening of its new office branch in Thailand. The new office is located at 252/115 Muang Thai Phatra Complex Building, Ratchadaphisek Road, Huaykwang Sub-District, Bangkok. The new office aims to bring VEQTA closer to its clients and enhance its ability to serve the Thai market with specialized Thai to English translation services.VEQTA's expansion into Thailand is driven by a strategic vision to address the increasing demand for high-quality translation services in Southeast Asia. As a translation agency in Thailand , the new branch will focus on providing specialized translation services in key areas, including English to Thai translation of marketing content, e-Learning, medical, finance, and legal content. This move underscores VEQTA's commitment to delivering exceptional services tailored to the unique needs of its clients in Thailand, especially for Thai to English translation and regional APAC languages such as Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Khmer, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.Meeting the Rising Demand for Expert Thai to English Translation Services in Thailand In recent years, VEQTA has observed a significant rise in the need for specialized translation services in Thailand. As businesses and organizations increasingly seek to reach a global audience, the demand for accurate and culturally relevant translations has surged. This is particularly evident in sectors in Thailand such as marketing, e-Learning, medical, and legal content, where precision in Thai to English translation and expertise are paramount.Despite the growing trend of AI-powered translation tools, VEQTA's clients continue to recognize the value of human expertise. With the rise of AI hybrid solutions, VEQTA has found that close communication with customers and offering flexible solutions are more important than ever, along with making Subject Matter Expert translators and reviewers available. The new office in Bangkok will enable VEQTA to provide even more personalized and localized translation services in Thailand, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality translations from subject matter experts. This is especially crucial in the fintech field, where specialized knowledge and accuracy are essential.Strategic Localization in Southeast Asia: Enhancing Client RelationshipsBy establishing a presence in Thailand, VEQTA aims to foster closer relationships with its clients and partners in the region. The Bangkok office will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, allowing VEQTA to work more closely with clients to understand their specific needs and deliver tailored solutions."We are thrilled to open our new office in Thailand and double down on our commitment to excellence in the localization industry," said Mr. Mathias Poom, Chairman of VEQTA Translations. "This expansion represents our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible service. By being closer to our clients in Thailand, we can better understand their needs and deliver high-quality, localized translation services in Thailand that meet their exact requirements."Strengthening VEQTA's Presence in Southeast AsiaThe new office in Bangkok is part of VEQTA's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia. With existing offices in Malaysia and Singapore, the addition of the Thailand branch positions VEQTA as a prominent translation agency in Thailand and a leading provider of translation and localization services in Southeast Asia. This strategic expansion allows VEQTA to leverage its expertise and resources to serve a wider client base and meet the growing demand for professional translation services in Thailand and beyond.About VEQTA TranslationsVEQTA Translations is a premier translation agency in Thailand and localization service provider specializing in Asian languages. With offices in Malaysia, Singapore, and now Thailand, VEQTA offers a comprehensive range of services, including human and machine translation, editing, subtitling, multilingual desktop publishing, interpretation, and graphic design. VEQTA's team of subject matter experts ensures that clients receive accurate and culturally appropriate translations, helping them succeed in international markets.Contact VEQTA today to learn more about our specialized translation services in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

