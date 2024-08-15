Submit Release
UK Artist Christopher Purple Celebrates the Success of New Single 'The Price of War'

Christopher Purple - The Price Of War

Christopher Purple WANTS YOU!

We are thrilled to announce the incredibly successful release of the latest single by Christopher Purple - 'The Price Of War'

LONDON CITY, LONDON, GREATER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Artist Christopher Purple, the genre defying sensation, electrifies with this brilliant track.

This uptempo tune samples Prince’s PartUp chant (from the Dirty Mind album)as the hook and is as current now as it was when it was originally released in the 80’s.

The UK Artist 'Christopher Purple' is the kind of artist that says he likes to keep things interesting - “I like all kinds of music, and I like good lyrics and interesting musical changes.”

With a style is probably a mixture of pop with a bit of a rock edge and a 5-octave range. Christopher Purple can hit the high notes and the low and bassy ones too.

Following the brilliant album 'The Sensational Christopher Purple' which contains the incredible cover of the Bee Gees/Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton song ‘Islands In The Stream’ as well as covers by David Bowie.

‘The Price Of War’ is available HERE

For more about Christopher Purple:

Official Website: https://www.christopherpurple.com
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Christopher.Purple
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Christopher.Purple.01
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_ChrisPurple

Christopher Purple
TSD Productions
christopherpurple@christopherpurple.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube
TikTok

The Price Of War (Official Lyric Video)

