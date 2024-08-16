Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory support, increased market demand for electric vehicles, rising fuel prices, advancement in battery technology, and consumer demand for convenience and accessibility.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced regulatory measures, growing market penetration, rising environmental awareness, expansion of charging infrastructure, and ultra-fast charging cable.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Market

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market going forward. Electric vehicles refer to automobiles that are powered either entirely or partially by electricity stored in rechargeable batteries rather than by internal combustion engines. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is growing due to advancements in technology, environmental concerns, government incentives, and decreasing costs. Electric vehicle cables are used to connect the electric vehicles to a power source for charging their batteries.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Legrand S.A., Leoni AG, Phoenix Contact Ltd., Webasto Group, Huber+Suhner AG.

Major companies operating in the electric vehicle charging cable market are focused on developing innovative products, such as high-speed electric car chargers, to better serve customers with advanced features. High-speed electric car chargers are designed to significantly reduce charging times, allowing users to quickly and efficiently power their electric vehicles.

Segments:

1) By Type: Normal, High-Power, Liquid-Cooled High-Power

2) By Connector Type: Type 1, Type 2, Combined Charging System (CCS1), Combined Charging System (CCS2), CHAdeMO, GB/T, North American Tesla Connector Standard (NACS) Or TESLA Connectors

3) By Length: Below 5 Meters, 6 Meter To 10 Meter, Above 10 Meters

4) By Shape: Straight, Coiled

5) By Application: Private Charging, Public Charging

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market in 2023. The regions covered in the electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Market Definition

An electric vehicle (EV) charging cable is a specialized cable used to connect an electric vehicle to a charging station or power source, facilitating the transfer of electrical energy to the vehicle's battery. These cables come in various types and power ratings, each designed for different charging speeds and compatibility with specific EV models.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market size, electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market drivers and trends, electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market major players, electric vehicle (EV) charging cable competitors' revenues, electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market positioning, and electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market growth across geographies. The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

