Commissioner Teboho Maruping hosts Employer Breakfast session in Queenstown, 19 Aug

Employers from all sectors, including commercial business owners and operators of Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in Komani (Queenstown) as well as the broader Eastern Cape Province are invited to an Employer Breakfast session that will be hosted by Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Teboho Maruping in Queenstown, on Monday 19 August 2024.

At the occasion Commissioner Maruping will among other things engage with employers about the importance of compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act and discuss how new developments within the UIF will impact on employers and employees.

Subject matter experts from the UIF will be in attendance to assist employers on-the[1]spot with any challenges they may be facing in relation to the Fund.

Building up to the breakfast session a full basket of Department of Employment and Labour services will be offered in communities, including assistance with UIF claims, Compensation Fund claims, enquiries resolution, registration of work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database as well as provision of information on the National Minimum Wage and other basic conditions of employment.

Build-up activities will be offered as follows:

Date: 14 August 2024

Venue: Municipality hall (Convent) Cala

Time: 09h00-15h00

Date:15 August 2024

Venue: Cofimvaba Town Hall Cofimvaba

Time: 09h00-15h00

Date: 16 August 2024

Venue: Cacadu Town Hall Cacadu

Time: 09h00-15h00

The Employer Breakfast Session will be held as per the below details.

Date: Monday, 19 August 2024

Venue: Aloe Grove Guest Farm

Time: 9h00

Journalists who are interested in covering the build-up activities and Employer Breakfast Session are requested to RSVP with Azwii Murida on Email: azwiitwi.murida@labour.gov.za or Cellphone: 079 896 7693 before close of business on Friday, 16 August 2024.

Employers who wish to attend the breakfast session are requested to RSVP with Abongile Hoza on Email: Abongile.Hoza@labour.gov.za or Cellphone: 079 895 0505 before close of business on 16 August 2024.

Media enquiries: Ms Ziphozihle Klaas- Josefu Provincial Communication Officer: Eastern Cape Cell: 082 308 6306 | Email: Ziphozihle.josefu@labour.gov.za Or Assistant Director: Media Relations (UIF) Azwiitwi Murida Cell:079 896 7693 | Email: azwiitwi.murida@labour.gov.za