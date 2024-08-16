Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government incentives for electrification, increasing awareness of environmental impact, improvements in charging infrastructure, and growing demand for sustainable transport solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) fleets by commercial logistics companies, the adoption of autonomous driving technology in commercial vehicles, and the emergence of new business models like battery swapping for commercial EVs.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market

Rising demand for electric heavy commercial vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market going forward. Electric heavy commercial vehicles are large vehicles designed for commercial use, such as trucks and buses, that are powered by electric motors instead of traditional internal combustion engines. The rise of electric heavy commercial vehicles is driven by their environmental benefits, cost efficiency, and supportive government policies. Traction motors in electric heavy commercial vehicles supply the power and torque needed for efficient and reliable operation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Posco International, BYD CO.LTD, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Major companies operating in the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market are developing innovative solutions, such as compact and lightweight traction motors, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Compact and lightweight traction motors are electric motors designed to be small in size and low in weight relative to their power output.

Segments:

1) By Vehicle Type: Buses, Trucks, Vans

2) By Design: Axial Flux, Radial Flux

3) By Transmission: Single Speed Drive, Multi-Speed Drive

4) By Power Output: Less Than 100 kW, 100-200 kW, 200-400 kW, Above 400 kW

5) By Motor Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), Alternating Current (AC) Induction Motor, Direct Current (DC) Traction Motor

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market in 2023. The regions covered in the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Definition

An electric commercial vehicle traction motor is a specialized electric motor designed to propel commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses. It converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to drive the vehicle's wheels. These motors are optimized for high torque and efficiency to handle the demands of heavy-duty transportation.

