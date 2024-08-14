Maine Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing - 2024-MSHRC-01 & 02

MAINE, August 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 21, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

On August 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the Maine State Harness Racing Commission will conduct an adjudicatory hearing regarding Haley Farken, case No. 2024-MSHRC-01 and Zachary Vickerson Case No. 2024-MSHRC-02.

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221