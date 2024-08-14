Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,155 in the last 365 days.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba briefs media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting, 14 Aug

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba to brief members of the media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting to be held tomorrow morning, 14 August 2024.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: 14 August 2024
Venue: The Ranch, Polokwane
Time: 12h30

NB: Members of the media are requested to RSVP with Jimmy Malebati on 0663021213.

For more information please contact:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela (Provincial Government Spokesperson)
Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 267 2063
E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za 
 

You just read:

Premier Phophi Ramathuba briefs media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting, 14 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more