Premier Phophi Ramathuba briefs media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting, 14 Aug
Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba to brief members of the media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting to be held tomorrow morning, 14 August 2024.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: 14 August 2024
Venue: The Ranch, Polokwane
Time: 12h30
NB: Members of the media are requested to RSVP with Jimmy Malebati on 0663021213.
For more information please contact:
Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela (Provincial Government Spokesperson)
Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 267 2063
E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za