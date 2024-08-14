Premier Phophi Ramathuba briefs media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting, 14 Aug

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba to brief members of the media on outcomes of EXCO (Executive Council) meeting to be held tomorrow morning, 14 August 2024.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: 14 August 2024

Venue: The Ranch, Polokwane

Time: 12h30

NB: Members of the media are requested to RSVP with Jimmy Malebati on 0663021213.

For more information please contact:

Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela (Provincial Government Spokesperson)

Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 267 2063

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

