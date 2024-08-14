Minister Senzo Mchunu on corruption in South African Police Service

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, notes with concern and disappointment, the issue of corruption involving members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). A recent case involving four police officers from the Crime Intelligence Unit, alongside an employee of First National Bank (FNB) and a civilian, has cast a dark shadow over the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

On 30 January 2024, a complainant reported a shocking incident where individuals, dressed in civilian clothes and purporting to be police officers, approached him. These individuals took him to Fairlands SAPS, where they falsely claimed to be investigating a fraud case against him. The complainant was then subjected to physical assault, and was coerced into allowing these individuals to access his home in Fourways. Once there, his phones were confiscated, and a sum of R180 000.00 was transferred from his accounts into theirs.

An investigation was swiftly launched, leading to the identification of the suspects involved. All six suspects have since been arrested and appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court yesterday, 12 August 2024.

In another case, the Minister commends the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) following the arrest of two police officers facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

In expressing his sentiments, Minister Mchunu stated the following: “Let me be unequivocally clear: corruption within our police force will not be tolerated. The actions of these individuals are a betrayal of the public's trust and a violation of the very principles that the SAPS stands for—honour, integrity, and service. The worst thing is that these are members of the Crime Intelligence unit – we condemn their criminal activity in the strongest terms they deserve. Such conduct is not only criminal but deeply dishonorable.

We will not allow any further erosion of confidence that the public has in law enforcement agencies. As a matter of urgency, internal disciplinary processes will be instituted against the police officers. As the Minister of Police, I assure the public that we will continue to root out corruption wherever it may exist within our ranks. We remain committed to building a police service that is trusted by the people it serves, and we will not rest until justice is served. I would like to commend the investigating officers who worked diligently on these cases, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. I would also like to commend the affected member of the public who reported this matter. The fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, and we urge the public to continue reporting any suspicious or criminal activities, particularly those involving law enforcement officers.This incident poses a challenge to us, to scrutinise the recruitment of police officers, since these officers are Constables.”

For more information, contact

Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi

Cell: 076 523 0085

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS

Cell: 082 040 8808

For media releases, speeches and news visit the SAPS portal at: www.saps.gov.za