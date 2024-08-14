Eastern Cape rnment welcomes increase on employment statistics on second quarter labour force survery

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government welcomes the latest data showing a decrease on the unemployment rate in the province from 42.4% in the first quarter of 2024 to 41,0 in the second quarter.

The employment figures are based on the latest data released by Statistics South Africa that shows the official rate of unemployment decreasing by 1.4% in the province marking a notable gain of 25,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2024. This significant increase is a testament to the region's economic resilience and growth potential.

The creation of new job opportunities is a crucial step towards addressing the province's unemployment challenges and improving the overall standard of living for its residents.

This uptick in employment can have a positive ripple effect, stimulating local economic activity, and attracting further investment to the region.

While there is still much work to be done to address the province's unemployment rate, thisquarter's gains are a promising development. It is essential to continue supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and initiatives that drive job creation and economic growth in the Eastern Cape. Government will continue to target initiatives that can further drive economic growth and job creation in the province.

