Industrial Enzymes Market to Grow at 6.6% CAGR through 2031, Propelled by Increasing Consumption of Fruit Juices

Industrial enzymes market is set to show exponential growth owing to increasing consumer preference for clean labelled and natural food products. Today, consumers are actively choosing consumables with easy-to-understand ingredients that also help producers to replace artificial ingredients and additives with enzymes-like natural substitutes. Enzymes are considered as natural alternatives that improve food functionality and quality, while taking care of synthetic chemicals.

Industrial Enzymes Market Top Player’s Company Profiles

• BASF (Germany)

• Kerry (Europe)

• Novozymes (Denmark)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• AB Enzymes (Germany)

• Amano Enzymes (Japan)

• Biocatalysts (UK)

• Roche (Switzerland)

• Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India)

Constant Advancements in Enzyme Production Process to Impel the Market

Enzymes market is undergoing constant modernization, propelling the market growth. The market is seeing progress in the manufacturing pattern of enzymes, which has resulted in the introduction of novel enzyme products with better adaptability and performance. Producers are engaged in offering unique products in feed formulation, resulting in major cost curtailment in feed production, and impacting industry growth.

Directed Enzyme Technologies to Offer Better Functionalities over 4-5 years

The following are the key Industrial Enzymes Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Till date, food producers have utilized prominent enzymes in applications, but to change the production of food, there arises a need for novel functionalities. Hence, the new wave of directed enzyme techniques to offer better functionalities to the present or new enzymes. For instance, in the next five years, the food industry will seek clean and safe techniques to create compounds like emulsifiers, sweeteners, fermented, postbiotics and prebiotics, and more ingredients.

Segments covered in Industrial Enzymes Market are as follows:

• Type

o Carbohydrase (Amylases, Cellulases and Others), Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, and Others

• Application

o Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Sugar, Meat Processing Products, Nutraceuticals and Other), Detergents (Laundry Detergents, Automatic Dishwashing Detergents and Other), Animal Feed (Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Aquafeed, and Other), Biofuels, Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Wastewater, Agriculture and Others.

• Formulation

o Lyophilised Powder, Liquid and Dry

• Source

o Plants, Animals and Microorganisms

Increasing Use in Pharmaceutical Industry and Advances in Biotechnology to Show Promises

Advancements in biotechnology and the production of enzymes have increased industrial enzymes’ efficiency and range. Essentially, protein engineering and genetic modification technologies have fueled the development of personalized enzymes with exceptional characteristics for numerous applications. Also, enzymes are increasingly used in pharmaceuticals for diagnosis, production of drugs, and biocatalysts. They have also found applications in several personal care products, such as skin care products and detergents. They are increasingly used in these industries since they help in better cleaning.

Deep Explorations in Enzymes Will Offer Abundant Potential over Next 10 years

Currently, only a small section of potentially available naturally found enzymes have been explored till date. When this impressive potential is blended with rising focus on environment, health, and sustainability and the current R&D and innovations in enzymes, it is obvious that the future of industrial enzymes will notably transform food system by creating more sustainable and efficient food chain. In the next 10 years, extensive research and developments will promise higher levels of efficiency in industrial enzymes.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In February 2024: Tex Biosciences company announced USD 4 Million (Rs.32 Crore) expansion activity to grow its production facilities and enhance competences. This expansion activity was finished in February 2024.

In November 2023: Biocatalysts Ltd efficaciously finished acquiring WeissBioTech, Breatec, and Biosun from BRAIN Biotech AG, its parental firm. Under Biocatalysts brand name, this acquisition introduced Bioproducts department.

In November 2022: Amano Enzyme, Incorporation, a specialty enzyme producer, announced its established of new (EMEA) Europe and Middle East and Africa center at Milton Park, a technology, science, and business society in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

In February 2023: AB Enzymes and Barentz announced an agreement for food and bake enzymes in the majority of Europe with the help of Barentz. The agreement was signed in December 2022, in Paris and is dependent on a long-lived relationship and cooperation. The agreement further strengthens the ambitions of AB Enzymes' in the European industry.

Growing Investments in Natural and Eco-friendly Products Will Help Meet Demand and Supply

Industrial enzymes market is currently presenting a progressing scenario fueled by strong growth, marketing strategies by the leading players, prospects, and growing innovations. Yet, there remain a few challenges like slow adoption of technology and mounting demand for infrastructure, which are overshadowed by major potential in the market. Also, stakeholders are emphasizing spending in the rising demand for sustainable and natural products operational practices, which will further enhance manufacturing processes.

