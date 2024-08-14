See a Private GP Anywhere in London for Just £20

With MD.co.uk, private GP consultations in London are both affordable and convenient. Get membership and visit a private GP for just £20.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now, seeing a private GP in London and the surrounding areas becomes affordable for just £20 per visit. The company aims to provide instant access to GP appointments by collaborating with leading healthcare clinics across London. No matter how busy the schedule is, these clinics are open 7 days a week, offering same-day appointments to minimise disruption to the patients’ existing routine.

Every individual needs to visit their private GP for routine health check-ups or illness. GP consultations are crucial for gaining a comprehensive understanding of one’s health. In a country where basic GP consultations can be expensive, MD.co.uk makes appointments more affordable and competitive.

Some clinics have extended opening hours to fit individuals’ schedule. They give access to a comprehensive range of GP services, such as screenings, exams, and assessments, at no extra cost. If necessary, after the tests, GPs will refer the patients to specialist doctors for further treatment and care. There are no charges for referrals, sick notes, or prescriptions. Whether there is a need of complete healthcare for adults or children, MD.co.uk covered all.

The collaboration with leading UKAS-accredited laboratories ensures accurate analysis of samples, followed by precise diagnosis. With the use of the latest technology and modern equipment, these clinics offer a fast turnaround time, usually within a day or two. GPs will review the results and discuss further treatment options with the patients. This bundle of benefits for GP appointments comes with a membership plan costing only £20 per month. To subscribe now, click here.

About the Company

MD.co.uk is a trusted name for quality healthcare in the UK. It connects the patients with leading healthcare clinics near their area, offering a comprehensive range of GP services. Currently focused on Central London, it strives to provide compassionate healthcare throughout the city. With MD.co.uk, they give access to GP appointments directly and swiftly at an unbeatable cost. Same-day appointment facilities and 7-day opening hours of partner clinics ensure convenient healthcare at the fingertips.

