Himmat Dholakia, one of the founders of HK Group, presented Mr. Ganesh Thorat of the Naam Foundation with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Program Manager of the Dholakia Foundation, Ms. Nisha Jain, delivered a presentation on the foundation and its diverse initiatives. Nursing school participants joined the Dholakia Foundation for International Youth Day. Chief guests with our founders: Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal, Mr. Seth Pal Singh, Mr. Manan Mittal, Ms. Ridhima, Mr. Himmat Dholakia, Mr. Tulsi Dholakia, Mr. Ganesh Thorat, Ms. Kavita Kholiya. Joyful faces following the successful celebration of International Youth Day 2024

Dholakia Foundation Gathers Hundreds of Youth Leaders in Haridwar for International Youth Day

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haridwar, August 2024 – The Dholakia Foundation hosted an inspiring and unforgettable International Youth Day celebration in Haridwar that brought together hundreds of young individuals from various backgrounds, initiating their passion for social and environmental causes and confirming their role as the leaders of a sustainable future.

Keynote Highlights

As the international event took place in co-learning methodology, the facilitators and participants shared podiums to deliberate relevant topics. Some of the significant takeaways from the keynote speakers include:

Mr. Ganesh Thorat, CEO-Naam Foundation inspired the audience to take concrete steps towards sustainability and to use their voices to advocate for environmental causes.

Mr. Manan Mittal, Core Team Member, IYDF shared how youth can dedicate their time to protecting the environment, emphasizing the importance of small, consistent actions.

Ms. Ridhima Pandey, Climate Activist spoke with heartfelt concern about the need for young people to take the initiative on environmental issues and child rights. Reflecting on her daily experience with the Ganga, she expressed her distress over its pollution, saying, "I watch the Ganga every day, and it pains me when it's not clean."

Ms. Kavita Kholiya, Vice President MDYF highlighted the essential role water plays in the life of Haridwar, urging everyone not to waste this precious resource.

Discussion Topics

The event tackled crucial topics ranging from climate action, environmental conservation initiatives, projects collaborations, and many more. Other discussed topics include:

Promoting the use of menstrual cups instead of pads to encourage sustainable practices.

Strategies for effectively raising environmental awareness.

Guidance on how those in NGOs or social work can handle criticism or blame.

The environmental impact of industrial waste from large industries.

How to utilize the Right to Information (RTI) Act to raise questions and demand action for environmental issues.

The importance of tree plantation and how everyone can contribute to it.

Engaging Activities

On top of insightful and interactive panel and group discussions, there were also group dynamics activities facilitated to foster personal networking and build professional support.

Participants took part in interactive activities like a Q&A session which encouraged deeper understanding, and a "Guess the SDG" game that brought the Sustainable Development Goals to life in a fun and educational way. The day also included a dynamic panel discussion on the environmental topics allowing attendees to dive deeper into these pressing global issues.

The Dholakia Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to all the speakers, volunteers, and participants whose contributions made this celebration truly special. Their dedication was key to the success of International Youth Day in Haridwar where both the foundation and youth leaders had meaningful interaction that would pave the way to a more sustainable future.

Dholakia Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. It works for sustainable change in various sectors, including education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and community development. The Foundation’s Mission River and Mission 102030 initiatives accomplished over 3 million Trees grown and 159 lakes developed across Gujarat and India, addressing water scarcity while adhering to the UN-defined Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Principle.