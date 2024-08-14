Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 15, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Saybrook Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clinton Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Orange Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Erie Ritter Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Groveport
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Obetz
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Reading
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Mt. Pleasant Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Village of South Point
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Granville Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Pataskala
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Monroe Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Austin Center Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Village of Thornville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Trumbull Bloomfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of New Philadelphia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Van Wert County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Warren Deerfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Wood County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Wyandot Memorial Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

