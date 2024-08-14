Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 15, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Saybrook Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Orange Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Erie
|Ritter Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Groveport
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Obetz
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Reading
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Mt. Pleasant Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Village of South Point
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Granville Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Pataskala
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Monroe
|Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Austin Center Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Village of Thornville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bloomfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|New Philadelphia City Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of New Philadelphia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Van Wert County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Warren
|Deerfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Wood County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Wyandot Memorial Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
