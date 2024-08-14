Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 15, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Saybrook Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clinton Richland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Orange Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Erie Ritter Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Groveport

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Obetz

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Reading

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Mt. Pleasant Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lawrence Village of South Point

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Licking Granville Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Pataskala

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Monroe Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Austin Center Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Village of Thornville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Trumbull Bloomfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of New Philadelphia

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Van Wert County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Van Wert County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Warren Deerfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Wood County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Wyandot Memorial Hospital

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

