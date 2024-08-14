Federal Aviation Administration Awards $64.7 Million for Kona Airport Runway Rehabilitation

Main, News Posted on Aug 13, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded two grants totaling $64.7 million to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) to rehabilitate the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA).

The first grant of $49,643,867 was announced today by the FAA as part of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program to improve airport and air traffic control infrastructure across the country. On Aug. 9, the FAA also awarded $15,037,617 to HDOT as part of the USDOT’s Airport Improvement Program, which funds airport infrastructure projects.

The combined funds will be used for the Runway 17-35 Rehabilitation Project, which includes construction and repair to the asphalt concrete and cement concrete pavement on the runway and making necessary upgrades to meet current FAA criteria. Pre-construction work is scheduled to begin in October and the main construction work is anticipated to begin in November. Additional information about the project can be found online at https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Runway-1735-Rehabilitation-Project2.

“This airfield improvement project is more than just installing new pavement; it’s ensuring reliability for residents and businesses that depend on the airport’s only runway to stay connected and to sustain the economic well-being of the community,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “We appreciate the support of the Biden Administration, the FAA and our congressional delegation in our ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies and enhance safety at the Kona Airport and our airports across the state.”

