RSIPF brass band gear up for Malaita second appointed day in Auki  

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Police Brass band gear up for the 41st Second Appointment Day in Malaita Province, which will happen on 15 August 2024.

The practice session happens at Auki police station and a proper rehearsal for the parade happens at Auki Primary School sport field where the parade will happen during the second appointed day. Auki Correctional Service officers also formed part of the rehearsal program.

Director police band, Inspector Chris Oli said, “The band will take part in the second appointed day and now we are preparing for the big event for Malaita Province.”

Director Oli said, “Come and enjoy the police brass band when we perform during the day. Remember to enjoy it responsibly. Let us make this event a crime free for us.

“Honiara support officers are also with us here in Auki and police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviours during the event,” said Mr. Oli.

Police band boss Inspector Oli said, “Auki Township will be flooded with police officers everywhere so make sure the event runs smoothly to the end.”

