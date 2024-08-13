Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,174 in the last 365 days.

S. 930, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

159

250

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

159

250

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

58

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would
  • Expand eligibility for death, disability, and education benefits under the Public Safety Officer’s Benefit (PSOB) program to certain public safety officers and their beneficiaries to officers who die or become disabled from an exposure to a carcinogen while in the line of duty
  • Extend the deadline to file a claim by three years under the PSOB program for public safety officers and their beneficiaries for officers who die or become permanently and totally disabled from COVID-19
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Payments to eligible beneficiaries for death, disability, and education payments
  • Costs to review claims and administer benefit payments
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Projecting incidence and death rates of cancer for public safety officers
  • Projecting the number of people filing claims and the proportion of claims approved for benefits
  • Anticipating the timing of claim submissions and the period needed for review and processing

You just read:

S. 930, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more