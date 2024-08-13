S. 930, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 159 250

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 159 250

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 58 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would Expand eligibility for death, disability, and education benefits under the Public Safety Officer’s Benefit (PSOB) program to certain public safety officers and their beneficiaries to officers who die or become disabled from an exposure to a carcinogen while in the line of duty

Extend the deadline to file a claim by three years under the PSOB program for public safety officers and their beneficiaries for officers who die or become permanently and totally disabled from COVID-19

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Payments to eligible beneficiaries for death, disability, and education payments

Costs to review claims and administer benefit payments