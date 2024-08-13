S. 930, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act of 2024
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
159
250
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
159
250
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
58
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
* = between zero and $500,000.
The bill would
- Expand eligibility for death, disability, and education benefits under the Public Safety Officer’s Benefit (PSOB) program to certain public safety officers and their beneficiaries to officers who die or become disabled from an exposure to a carcinogen while in the line of duty
- Extend the deadline to file a claim by three years under the PSOB program for public safety officers and their beneficiaries for officers who die or become permanently and totally disabled from COVID-19
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Payments to eligible beneficiaries for death, disability, and education payments
- Costs to review claims and administer benefit payments
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Projecting incidence and death rates of cancer for public safety officers
- Projecting the number of people filing claims and the proportion of claims approved for benefits
- Anticipating the timing of claim submissions and the period needed for review and processing