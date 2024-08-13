H.R. 7685, IMPACT Act

H.R. 7685 largely would codify activities of the Department of Energy (DOE) related to research, development, and demonstration projects for producing cement, concrete, and asphalt with low emissions. In 2023 (the most recent year for which information is available), DOE allocated about $40 million to those activities.

In addition, the bill would require DOE to develop strategic plans and report to the Congress every two years on the department’s efforts to decarbonize the cement, concrete, and asphalt industries. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing those new requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.