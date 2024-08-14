VSP BCI Troop A East - St. Johnsbury / Aggravated domestic assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4006118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford Motel, Bradford, VT

VIOLATIONS: First-degree aggravated domestic assault, cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Taylor Grenier

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.

AGE: 11 months

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

A Bradford woman is facing charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child following an incident last week that left her 11-month-old son with critical injuries. Taylor Grenier, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The Vermont State Police began its investigation early Thursday, Aug. 8, following a referral from the Bradford Police Department after EMS workers reported they had responded to the Bradford Motel for an infant who had been seriously injured. Subsequent investigation by detectives assigned to VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations determined the injuries were the result of non-accidental abusive trauma. The baby boy suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Grenier was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 13, and ordered held without bail pending arraignment. A time for the court hearing had not been set as of Tuesday evening. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Grenier's arraignment.

- 30 -