Hilo Airport Runway Work Scheduled for August 19 to 22

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of nighttime runway work at the Hilo International Airport (ITO).

The primary ITO runway, 8/26, will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22, and may finish sooner, weather permitting. During the closure the alternate runway, 3/21, will be used for aircraft operations.

The runway work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.

