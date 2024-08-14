Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,282 in the last 365 days.

Flood Packs' Kickstarter Raises Over CA$ 150,000 on Launch Week, Exceeding Goals by 1500%

Image of a person wearing a black crossbody hydration fanny pack, designed for minimalist, ultra-functional use. The pack features a compact hydration system with a push-button bite valve, emphasized by a close-up of hands holding the valve. The "Project

Shortly after launch, Kickstarter award Flood Packs the "Projects we Love" badge

A woman stands confidently in an urban setting, wearing a black crossbody hydration fanny pack. She drinks from the pack’s hydration tube, demonstrating its ease of use. The pack sits comfortably across her torso, showing its minimalist design and functio

Flood Packs are perfect for any outdoor outings - daily carry downtown, music festivals, snowboarding, and more!

The Flood Packs logo features a bold, white wave icon on a black background, reflecting the brand's emphasis on fluidity and movement. The clean, modern font used for the name "Flood Packs" reinforces the product’s minimalist and functional design approac

Flood Packs launched in 2022 and has been in product development on Summer 2024, where they launched to the world with a successful Kickstarter campaign. They aim to continuously improve their designs and offer various sizes and looks until there's a Floo

Flood Packs’ crossbody hydration pack surpasses its Kickstarter goal by 1,500%, raising CA$ 150,241 and counting.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood Packs, an innovative crossbody hydration pack, has made a significant impact on Kickstarter, far surpassing its original funding goal. Launched on August 6th, the campaign raised over CA$ 104,563 in its first 24 hours, and now boasts more than CA$ 150,241 (US$ 109,440) with the backing of 1,730 supporters. Originally set at CA$ 10,000, the campaign's rapid success—exceeding the goal by over 1,500%—highlights strong consumer interest in the product.

About Flood Packs
Flood Packs is a sleek, minimalist crossbody hydration pack designed to provide an all-in-one solution for on-the-go hydration and essential storage. The pack features a 25oz hydration bladder in a waterproof pocket, three spacious compartments for items like phones, wallets, and keys, and a push-button bite valve for easy access to water. Its low-profile design, combined with features like an anti-theft back pocket and adjustable magnetic clasp, ensures both comfort and security.

The Market's Response
The strong response to the campaign suggests that Flood Packs meets a critical need in the market, particularly among outdoor enthusiasts and festival-goers. Early backers have praised the pack’s design and functionality, noting its convenience for activities such as hiking, walking, snowboarding, and attending events where mobility and hands-free access to water are essential.

Commitment to Sustainability
In addition to its functional benefits, Flood Packs demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. The company uses durable, water-resistant materials and donates 5% of its annual profits to Water.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to clean drinking water worldwide.

Looking Ahead
The Kickstarter campaign will continue to run until September 5th, 2024, offering backers a variety of discounted rewards and add-ons. With such strong early support, Flood Packs is poised to become a leading name in hydration travel products.

Andy Goeldner
Flood Packs Inc.
andy@floodpacks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

Flood Packs: Sleek, Minimalist Hydration Fanny Pack - A minimalist fanny pack with a 25oz hydration bladder, ample storage, and a clean look.

You just read:

Flood Packs' Kickstarter Raises Over CA$ 150,000 on Launch Week, Exceeding Goals by 1500%

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more