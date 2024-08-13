Nearly 100 middle-income rental homes coming to Fernie, Nelson

CANADA, August 13 - Nearly 100 new rental homes are coming for middle-income individuals, couples and families in Nelson and Fernie through BC Builds housing projects.

“Working people like teachers, nurses and construction workers are the backbone of our local economies, and they’ve been squeezed by the same housing challenges others are facing in the Kootenays and across the province,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “That’s why our government is taking action to deliver more housing of all kinds throughout B.C. through innovative programs like BC Builds, which is fast-tracking construction of thousands of rental homes just like these for middle-income families.”

BC Builds, launched in February 2024, fast-tracks delivery of homes for people with middle incomes by leveraging government-, community- and non-profit-owned and underused land through government funding and financing.

Through BC Builds, 44 rental homes are planned for singles, couples and families in Fernie. Fifty-five rental homes targeted for middle-income individuals, specifically those working in organizations affiliated with the local chamber of commerce, are coming to Nelson.

“By tapping knowledge of local business needs, through the chamber, we’re responding to some of the identified housing challenges facing people in our communities,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “We know there’s more to do, but our Homes for People Plan is working with more than 1,000 homes already delivered in the Kootenays.”

The six-storey project in Nelson will be at 91 Baker St. on land owned by the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce. Once complete, the building will be owned and operated by Railtown Housing Society, which was created by the chamber specifically for this project to address the need for local workforce housing.

The five-storey project in Fernie will be located on city-owned land at 692 3rd Ave. The building will be owned and operated by Elk Valley Family Society, an experienced non-profit housing operator in the region.

Both projects are in the design phase and subject to municipal permitting. Further details, including construction timelines and BC Builds funding, will be made available once finalized.

BC Builds works in partnership with non-profit groups, local governments, First Nations and the development sector to identify available underused land, provide financing and funding, and deliver projects that create more homes and help bring costs more in line with what households with middle incomes earn.

All BC Builds units have a target of households with middle incomes spending no more than approximately 30% of their income on rent. In addition, at least 20% of units at these BC Builds projects will have rents at least 20% below market rate.

These two projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,000 homes in the Kootenays.

Quotes:

Janice Morrison, mayor, City of Nelson –

“The development of 55 new rental homes is a significant step toward addressing the housing needs of our community's hard-working individuals and families. This project will help retain and attract the talent essential to our local economy and underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community for all residents.”

Tom Thomson, executive director, Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce –

“This unique workforce housing project is vital to our business community. Recruiting and retaining staff is extremely challenging due to Nelson’s lack of purpose-built rental apartments and a 0% vacancy rate. These 55 new rental homes will be leased directly to local businesses to rent to their key employees or new hires.”

Nic Milligan, mayor, City of Fernie –

“The City of Fernie is excited to work with our exceptional partners, the Elk Valley Family Society, and the BC Builds and BC Housing teams. The proposed project will help address a critical gap in the housing supply. We look forward to offering these new housing options to our residents.”

Katey Taylor, executive director, Elk Valley Family Society –

“Elk Valley Family Society is delighted to work with the City of Fernie, BC Builds and BC Housing on this exciting project. Fernie is not unique in its need for housing, and we are thrilled to be a part of that solution.”

Learn More:

To learn more about BC Builds, visit: https://www.bcbuildshomes.ca/

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A backgrounder follows.