Governor General highlights GNUT fundamentals in Speech from the Throne

The Governor General, His Excellency Reverend David Tiva Kapu has highlighted the fundamental policy direction taken by the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) during its term in office when delivering the Speech from the Throne on Monday.

The Consolidated Policy Statement and Policy Translation Matrix sets out the policy direction for the Government in the next four years, while noting these Policies are not set in stone as they are subjected to review, as and when the need arises.

Reverend Kapu said with that vision in place, the Government is open to hear views from all stakeholders on its policies.

The recent National Economic Summit, the up-coming Energy Summit, Ocean 12 Summit, Donor Round Table Dialogue and National Business Summit will add value to government policies and flesh out the broad policy statements into more focused and targeted programs and projects.

The GNUT policies are built on four fundamental pillars including Economic Transformation, Unity and Stability, Infrastructure Development and Human Capital Development.

On Economic Transformation, the Government is committed to revitalizing the economy through innovative and sustainable practices.

“This will be done by enhancing connectivity infrastructure and building on our natural advantages for growth in agriculture, tourism, fisheries and mining, with the aim of creating a resilient and diversified economy that benefits all citizens,” Reverend Kapu said.

On Unity and Stability, the Government encourages an inclusive society where diversity is celebrated, and every citizen feels valued and heard.

“Stability will be ensured through transparent governance, the rule of law, and respect for human rights,” Reverend Kapu said.

On Infrastructure Development, the Government will continue to invest in building and upgrading infrastructure to support economic activities, enhance connectivity throughout the country, and improve the quality of life for our people.

“The Government will aggressively pursue reducing our infrastructure deficit and strengthen our capacity for infrastructure maintenance,” he said.

On Human Capital Development, the Government will prioritize education, healthcare, and skills development to empower its citizens, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth and to compete in the global arena.

“The Government will enhance support to the Solomon Islands National University, upgrade existing and build new schools and health centers,” the Governor General said.

To drive these fundamentals, the Governor General said the GNUT will work with stakeholders to implement the National Investment Policy and Promotion Strategy that the former DCGA Cabinet had approved in late 2023.

This will focus on investments that promotes industrialization and add value to our natural resources. Preferential treatment and incentives will be accorded to investments in identified zones that will embrace technological transfer, job creation, increase exports and foreign reserves.

Furthermore, Reverend Kapu said the Government will prioritize reforms that will enhance in-ward flow of foreign direct investments targeting Greenfield investments.

“Where proven viable, the Government will directly promote anchor investments in strategic economic sectors to pump prime export production, manufacturing and industrialization aiming to diversify the economy,” he said.

Reverend Kapu further highlighted that the Government will take an integrated approach on cross cutting issues. The challenge with cross-cutting issues is that Ministries may work in isolation rather than in collaboration. The Government realizes that working in silos is counter-productive.

This Government is cognizant of cross-cutting issues across all ministries. The Government will ensure that cross cutting issues must be addressed with cross cutting commitment to ensure the successful implementation of government policies and initiatives.

These includes corporate services, policy planning and budget, legislative reforms, ministerial infrastructure projects, and human capital development initiatives.

By aligning goals and working together towards common objectives, ministries can avoid duplication of efforts and streamline resources. This coordinated approach promotes efficiency and effectiveness in achieving the overall mission of the government, thus promoting unity and ushering in transformation.

