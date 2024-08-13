Governor General delivers Speech from the Throne with emphasis on National Unity

The Governor General His Excellency Reverend David Tiva Kapu delivered his maiden Speech from the throne at the start of the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament yesterday.

The speech highlighted the responsibilities of elected leaders in service to the nation while also outlining the responsibilities of the executive government of the day in its governance of the country.

Reverend Kapu conveyed his greetings and appreciation to elected officials appointed to the executive government as Ministers, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Leader of the Independent Group in Parliament for taking on their respective responsibilities in service to the Government and its people.

“To all Members of the National Parliament, congratulations on your successful election. Your people have mandated you to represent them for the next four years. This uncompromising duty needs sound character and clear vision. I trust that you will discharge your duties with due diligence and integrity,” Reverend Kapu said.

The Governor General also reminded citizens of the country of the collective duty of nation-building.

“We are all Solomon Islanders, and on behalf of the Government, I pledge our loyalty to the Flag, Anthem and Constitution of our beloved nation, Solomon Islands,” he added.

“We are fortunate to be blessed with a wealth of diverse cultures, natural resources and a youth population, which is an asset to this country. We must be vigilant as custodians of our natural resources and be upstanding mentors to our children and youths. It is of paramount significance that we mold and shape our young generation with the right values and virtues. They are the cornerstone of our future,” he said.

Highlighting the role of the reigning Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT), Reverend Kapu said the way forward to manage the country is to implement good policies that can empower people to participate actively in the economy.

“The policies of the Government for National Unity and Transformation are designed to achieve that. The Government’s vision is one of unity, transformative economic development, and prosperity for the Solomon Islands,” Reverend Kapu said.

Above all, the Governor General emphasized that the Government’s mission is to strategically govern and collaborate to nurture sustainable growth, cultivate national solidarity, develop infrastructure, empower our people, safeguard our marine resources, and develop our agriculture for the betterment of all Solomon Islanders.

