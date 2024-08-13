Opinion | We Must Look Past the [U.S.] Supreme Court's Grants Pass Decision To Solve Homelessness

Some affordable housing advocates expressed "extreme disappointment" with the decision, calling it a "dangerous precedent" that will criminalize homelessness. Many local government officials vehemently disagree, arguing that any restraint on their ability to remove public encampments potentially threatens public security.
