Tony Award Winners, Broadway Producers, and Industry Leaders to Support Homeless Youth at Sleep Out: Stage and Screen
The 12th Annual Sleep Out: Stage and Screen is Sunday, August 18 at Covenant House New York.
Young people who walk through Covenant House’s doors are met with a promise of absolute respect, unconditional love, and a commitment to helping them pursue their brightest future.””NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: The 12th Annual Sleep Out: Stage and Screen
— Jason Ralph, Actor and Producer
When: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 8:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. (August 19)
Where: Covenant House New York, 460 West 41st Street, NYC
Who: Teams from Once Upon a Mattress, Back to the Future, Suffs, and Upright Citizens Brigade are sleeping out this year.
Why: To raise funds and awareness to help Covenant House provide high-quality care to thousands of youth facing homelessness.
Notable participants include Tony Award-winner Miriam Silverman, Tony Award-winner Kevin Ryan, Tony Award-nominee Colton Ryan, Tony Award-nominee Sam Pinkleton, Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun, David Carl, Kayli Carter, Claybourne Elder, Ruthie Fierberg, Karlee Fomalont, Miles Jackson, Karen Mason, Ilda Mason, Jason Ralph, Jelani Remy, Jonalyn Saxer, Geoffrey Soffer, Matilda Szydagis, and Tommar Wilson.
More than 75 members from the Broadway, film, and television industries will be sleeping outside in support of young people overcoming homelessness at Covenant House as a part of Sleep Out: Stage and Screen. This powerful evening of advocacy is supported by longtime community partner Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Danny Whitman, Broadway Cares’ current director of development and the next executive director will be in attendance for his first Sleep Out.
Actor and producer Jason Ralph is celebrating his 10th Sleep Out this year. As a volunteer and supporter who has spent a great deal of time with residents at Covenant House, he shared, “Covenant House is a vital nonprofit organization that provides food, shelter, and emergency services to homeless youth. But what sets them apart is that, in addition to providing crisis care, young people who walk through Covenant House’s doors are met with a promise of absolute respect, unconditional love, and a commitment to helping them pursue their brightest future.”
Tony Award-winning performer Miriam Silverman is returning to Covenant House for her second Sleep Out. In an exclusive last week with Broadway News, she wrote, “Sleep Out gave me a tiny glimpse of the impossibility of what someone experiences when they have no place to call home. How daunting it would be just trying to survive day to day. What a mountain it would be to climb for a young person to find a job when they’ve been forced to sleep on the street. And then to hold down a job with little to no sleep night after night? So, yes, I’ll do it again, with gratitude.”
Media invited to attend the event from 8:30 p.m. through midnight, and interviews with participants are available upon request.
ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE
Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in North and Central America providing immediate and long-term support for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House’s doors are open 24/7 in 34 cities across the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico to all young people who need housing and help, regardless of their race, religion, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and all services and programs are available at no cost. Our North Star is ending youth homelessness as we know it.
Pamela Sandonato
+1 609-280-9264
psandonato@covenanthouse.org
Covenant House International
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok