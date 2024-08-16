Attom Darcy Blvd to Release Debut Single, "Let's Try Again"
Los Angeles based Music Project, Attom Darcy Blvd, Releasing New Song Featuring Grammy Award-Winning Talent
I'm truly grateful for the incredible talent that came together to make this song possible.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attom Darcy Blvd, a vibrant and innovative music project from Los Angeles, proudly announces the release of its debut single, "Let's Try Again," on all major streaming platforms on August 30, 2024, just in time to kick off the Labor Day weekend. This soulful track is a heartfelt homage to the timeless sounds of Etta James and Otis Redding, capturing the essence of the Stax Records era.
"Let's Try Again" boasts an extraordinary production team. Joe Cruz (Carly Rae Jepsen) brings his production expertise to the project, while 12-time Grammy Award winner Josh Gudwin (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny) delivers a masterful mix. The track's top-tier sound quality is further enhanced by four-time Grammy nominee Dale Becker, who recently mastered Billie Eilish's album "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
Veteran Canadian singer Michelle Carter's raspy, powerful voice perfectly complements the track's soulful vibe, while renowned drummer Curt "Kirkee B." Bisquera (Elton John, Mick Jagger, Joni Mitchell) adds his expert touch, enhancing the single's vintage feel.
Attom Darcy Blvd is the brainchild of musician, artist, and actor Mick (Matt Carmody), who crafts the music and lyrics. Mick collaborates with a cadre of exceptional musicians, producers, and engineers to bring his artistic vision to life. "I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing artists and musicians who contributed to this song. They are truly the best of the best," Mick shared. "We recorded the vocals at the legendary NRG Studios in North Hollywood and then mixed at Josh's (Gudwin) studio at Henson Studios, where Joni Mitchell recorded 'Blue' and countless other legends worked. I'm hoping some stardust from these amazing studios sprinkles on us."
"Let's Try Again" is a musical journey back to an era where soul music reigned supreme. Attom Darcy Blvd invites listeners to experience this nostalgic sound with a modern twist. An EP is slated for release in early 2025.
