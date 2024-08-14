CrafterCMS Wins Five Year U.S. Army Contract for its Headless CMS

CrafterCMS is an open source, headless content management system

CrafterCMS will power video-centric web experiences for a major branch of the U.S. Department of Defense.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading headless content management system for enterprises, is proud to announce the award of a five year contract from the United States Army for its cloud-based headless CMS solution, Crafter Cloud. This partnership will see CrafterCMS powering video-centric web experiences, demonstrating its capability for delivering robust, scalable, and secure digital solutions to major enterprises and government organizations.

Under the contract, CrafterCMS will be responsible for operating and supporting its headless CMS as well as the associated frontend websites, while the U.S. Army will utilize CrafterCMS's user-friendly, cloud-based content authoring solution to create, edit, publish and deliver the end-user digital experiences to its audience. The partnership reflects the Army’s trust in CrafterCMS’s capabilities to provide a flexible, reliable and secure headless CMS that can meet the complex requirements of one of the nation’s most critical institutions.

"We are honored to be selected by the U.S. Army to support their mission with our modern headless CMS," said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. "This contract is a testament to the strength, security and reliability of Crafter Cloud, our headless content management SaaS solution. We are excited to contribute to the Army's digital transformation efforts by ensuring their next generation web experiences are as engaging and secure as possible."

CrafterCMS has been at the forefront of innovation in the content management industry, offering a high performance, secure and cost effective solution that allows enterprises to deliver personalized content across any digital channel. The platform’s Git-based content repository and API-first headless architecture provides the flexibility needed to meet the unique demands of large-scale organizations like the U.S. Army, enabling them to efficiently build, manage and deploy a wide variety of digital content experiences while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

The U.S. Army’s decision to partner with CrafterCMS is a reflection of the platform’s proven track record in serving enterprise-level clients, including major global brands and government agencies. With this new contract, CrafterCMS solidifies its position as the go-to solution for organizations seeking a powerful and flexible headless content management system.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is a leading enterprise-grade headless content management platform that empowers organizations to create, manage, and deliver dynamic digital experiences across all channels. With its innovative Git-based content repository and support for unique DevContentOps processes, CrafterCMS enables developers and content creators to work seamlessly together to build and deliver engaging and personalized experiences for their audiences. Trusted by global brands and government institutions, CrafterCMS delivers user-friendly content authoring, developer flexibility, high performance, and robust security.

