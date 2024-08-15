Unlock A Year Of Free Rent: Piñata Launches Game-Changing Credit Building & Rewards Program

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piñata, the ultimate reward and credit-building program, is redefining 'Renter ROI.' To celebrate its launch, any renter who joins by October 31st, 2024, will be automatically entered to WIN A YEAR OF FREE RENT! Two runner-up prizes featuring a month of free rent will also be awarded.

Here’s how it works: Members’ rent payments are reported to all three major credit bureaus, maximizing their credit score impact. With free back reporting, renters can see a significant improvement to their credit scores by an average of 65 points within the first six months, especially with those with subprime scores averaging 165+ point increases.

The WIN A YEAR OF FREE RENT giveaway kicks off the company’s consumer-facing award-winning membership program. Renters can sign up independently of their landlords, transforming their own rental experience into financial resilience. For just $5 a month—the price of a cup of coffee—renters nationwide finally receive the rewards and credit they deserve for their largest monthly expense.

“For everyday renters trying to make ends meet, this revolutionizes the rental experience by offering renters a path to greater financial stability.”

Powered by Piñata: What’s in it for a renter for the price of a coffee each month?

Piñata $5/mo membership summary:
- Rent reporting to all three credit bureaus
- 24-month back reporting
- Credit score dashboard
- $100+ in rewards and gift cards
- Weekly giveaways
- Zero-fee rewards debit card
- Daily deals
- Surprise reward drops

What makes Piñata different?
The Piñata membership includes free back reporting and access to Piñata Pay, the no-fee debit account that rewards renters for every dollar they save or spend.

Piñata’s Credit Building Works:
- Average score increase: 65+ points
- For scores starting at 500 or lower: 165+ points
- Top scorers: 200+ points
- With back reporting: 44 points increase in the first month, 68 points in the second

About:
Piñata, one of the nation’s largest rental membership programs, is on a mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for both tenants and landlords alike. The company, founded in 2020 and led by women of color, offers renters a unique set of financial benefits, including rewards and credit-score-boosting opportunities, while also providing a unique amenity for landlords. While Piñata does offer a free version of the program, the cost of a premium Pinata membership is just $60 a year, making it the most affordable membership program of its kind.

Piñata is dedicated to making renters' lives more rewarding, affordable, and secure through innovative credit-building and reward programs.

