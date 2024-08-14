Milaap Empowers NRIs to Support India with New DAF Program

Milaap, India’s leading Crowdfunding Platform

As We Celebrate India Day with Milaap's New Donor-Advised-Funds Integration, Giving back to India Gets Easier for NRIs Across the USA

SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of India Day, Milaap, India’s leading crowdfunding platform, has announced the launch of giving through Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) into its payment system. This new feature simplifies the process for donors, particularly Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the United States, to contribute to critical causes such as medical emergencies, disaster relief, and micro-finance initiatives with ease.

DAFs have long been recognized for their flexibility and tax efficiency, allowing donors to support causes they care about. However, the traditional process of making donations through DAFs often involved cumbersome paperwork, phone calls, and back-and-forth communications. Milaap’s new integration, powered by DAFPay, transforms this experience. Now, with just three clicks, donors can access their DAF accounts, select a cause, and complete their donation securely and quickly, in just 15 seconds.

DAF also enables matching grants for individual fundraisers, driving more donations from other individuals, thereby increasing impact. To make a contribution through DAF, you can click here.

“Milaap is dedicated to ensuring that online fundraising is as easy, fast, and secure as possible for our users. With the introduction of DAFPay, we are thrilled to offer a seamless donation experience, comparable to the simplicity of Apple Pay or Google Pay. This feature enables global supporters to effortlessly contribute to critical causes like life-saving treatments, education for the underprivileged, memorials, and more. Now, they can make a significant impact on the causes they care about in India, no matter where they are in the world.”- Mayukh Choudhury, Co-Founder, Milaap.

Addressing Critical Needs in India:

India faces significant challenges in healthcare, education, and social welfare. The Indian diaspora in the United States, along with other global supporters, have been key players in addressing these critical needs. Over the past 14 years, contributions from he Indian diaspora, in the USA, have accounted for almost a third of Milaap's total donations, playing a crucial role in providing urgent assistance to individuals and communities across India.

Making a Lasting Difference:

Milaap is consistently making a significant impact facilitating numerous fundraisers for medical, memorial, social, and microfinance causes. Over this last decade, more than 320,000 donors from the US, primarily the Indian diaspora, have contributed over $64 million to support more than 50,000 fundraisers on the platform. The integration of Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) into Milaap’s platform will further empower the Indian diaspora and global donors to contribute to this mission, making a lasting difference in the lives of millions. Milaap ensures that every dollar reaches its intended beneficiary through a transparent and secure giving process.

About Milaap:

Milaap is India’s most trusted, free crowdfunding platform for personal and social causes, particularly healthcare and related needs. It empowers individuals facing financial hardship to raise funds for essential needs, including tertiary healthcare, education, and community initiatives. Milaap leverages technology to ensure a seamless and transparent giving experience. Anyone in India can create a fundraiser, connecting with a vast online community to raise funds efficiently and securely. Milaap has funded over a million projects across India, with the support of donors across 130 countries. It has become the preferred platform for individuals to raise and contribute funds towards their cherished causes in India.

About Chariot:

Chariot is a charitable payments company dedicated to streamlining the donation process. Non-profit organizations can integrate Chariot’s payment option into their websites, allowing donors to contribute using their Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) with just a few clicks. Chariot facilitates this by connecting Donor Advised Funds directly with non-profit organizations.