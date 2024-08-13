The 37th Eastern Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for August 23, 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USTA Eastern and the Junior Tennis Foundation (JTF) will host the 37th Eastern Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on August 23, 2024, at the River Club of New York in Manhattan. The 2024 class includes longtime NYC facility director Hemel Meghani Cosme, former ATP player and Navy head coach Chris Garner, esteemed photographer Edward Goldman, renowned instructor Antonio Palafox, promoter and activist Christine Schott, and longtime Capital Region tournament director Nitty Singh.

“These six extraordinary individuals have committed their lives to growing and enriching our sport,” said Junior Tennis Foundation Executive Director Mark McIntyre. “Tennis would not be what it is in our corner of the world without their immense contributions to our sport—each in their own way, each with their unique talents. We are thrilled to be able to formally recognize them for remarkable achievements.”

2024 Inductees:

Hemel Meghani Cosme: A former top Eastern junior and WTA tour player, Cosme has managed several major tennis facilities in New York, including the Central Park Tennis Center in Manhattan and the Alley Pond Tennis Center in Queens. She currently manages the Active Pickleball and Tennis Center at Queens College.

Chris Garner: A Long Island native and former top-ranked junior, Garner reached a career-high of world No. 120 on the ATP tour in 1991. Today, he serves as the head coach of the men’s tennis team at Navy. In this role, he has amassed a230-118 record over the past decade.

Edward Goldman: Known as "Eastern’s Photographer," Goldman has photographed players at the US Open since 1976 and has captured countless moments at Eastern Tennis Hall of Fame ceremonies and various New York tennis events for over 40 years.

Antonio Palafox: A two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Palafox became an influential coach at Port Washington Tennis Academy, developing players like John McEnroe and Vitas Gerulaitis. At 87, he continues to teach tennis in Atlanta.

Christine K. Schott: With a deep family history in tennis, Schott played a key role in preserving the Forest Hills Stadium at the West Side Tennis Club, the former home of the US Open. She has directed major national grass court championships and worked closely with Junior Tennis Foundation founder Gene Scott at Tennis Week.

Nitty Singh: A pioneering tennis entrepreneur, Singh was the first woman to serve as a tournament director for an ATP Tour event. She offered wild cards to teenagers Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras before they were superstars and continues to promote tennis in the Capital Region.

With their induction, the 2024 class joins tennis luminaries such as Arthur Ashe, Mary Carillo, Althea Gibson, Billie Jean King, John McEnroe, and former USTA President Katrina Adams in the Eastern Tennis Hall of Fame.

Proceeds from the induction ceremony will benefit the JTF, which provides grants and financial assistance to tennis programs and organizations that focus on underserved and at-risk youth and people with disabilities. Since its incorporation in 1982, JTF has provided over $2 million for programs and scholarships in the Eastern Section.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit juniortennisfoundation.org/tickets

Join us in celebrating the achievements of these remarkable individuals who have made lasting impacts on the world of tennis.

About the Junior Tennis Foundation

The Junior Tennis Foundation (JTF) was incorporated in 1982 to raise funds for junior and adaptive tennis within the Eastern Section. The volunteer Board of Directors includes tennis dignitaries and patrons dedicated to making tennis accessible to all. Over $2 million has been granted to worthy programs and scholarships since the Foundation's inception. More information is available on the Junior Tennis Foundation website.

About USTA Eastern

The USTA Eastern Section, based in Purchase, N.Y., is a not-for-profit community service organization dedicated to promoting and developing the growth of tennis. One of 17 sections of the United States Tennis Association, USTA Eastern supports over 31,000 members across New York State, northern New Jersey, and Greenwich, Connecticut. The section is committed to ensuring a place for everyone in the game, fostering new and diverse audiences, and upholding standards of fair play and sportsmanship.

