“This part of my life has shaped the person I am today” – Rebekah’s story

Rebekah has experienced depression, anxiety, OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) and anorexia nervosa since her teenage years. Despite her challenges, she now works in mental health and advocates for positive change.

My mental health is something I’ve faced challenges with for the majority of my life. I am 22 years of age, but in some ways I still feel like a 16 year old teenager, trying to make my way through adult life. I used to think this would be a never-ending battle of feeling isolated and alone, but now I know this is only a part of who I am.

I’ve struggled with anxiety since an early age, dealing with feelings of fear, social anxiety and panic attacks. No one really understood how to help me when I was so young, with assumptions of it being “a phase” or that I would “just grow out of it” being very common beliefs from those around me. These ideas made me feel alone and out of control, which further led to my development of anorexia nervosa, OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), depression and generalised anxiety disorder.

Throughout my teenage years, I found both comfort and discomfort in the challenges I was facing. I felt alone, which at times was somewhat comfortable. It was a strange feeling - I craved understanding and support for what I was going through, but the feelings of safety or comfort that my eating disorder, OCD and depression gave me, was incomparable to the professional support made available to me at the time.