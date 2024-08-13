Grid Storage Launchpad at PNNL Opens New Era in Energy Storage

RICHLAND, Wash.—Scientists, legislators, community leaders and officials of the Department of Energy gathered today at DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to dedicate a new 93,000-square-foot research facility that will accelerate the development of energy storage for the nation’s electrical grid and transportation sector.

Funded by DOE’s Office of Electricity, in collaboration with the Office of Science, the Grid Storage Launchpad will be home to all of PNNL’s energy storage researchers—from those developing new battery chemistries to those testing next-generation technologies under real-world conditions.

The dedication marks a milestone as the nation takes the critical steps necessary to enhance its energy infrastructure and improve the reliability and resilience of the grid. Speakers included Senator Maria Cantwell, several regional and local legislators and representatives from DOE and the state of Washington.

Advanced energy storage technologies are needed to meet the nation’s clean-energy goals, provide a more resilient grid and electrify transportation. GSL enables researchers to accelerate and validate new battery materials and systems. As a DOE research and development facility, GSL will enable collaboration with research institutions and industry partners to address technical challenges associated with energy storage technologies, including advancements to improve performance and reduce cost.

“Energy storage will be a significant part of a resilient and reliable grid that’s fully decarbonized. And GSL will help us get there,” said Vince Sprenkle, energy storage expert and GSL’s first director. “GSL is truly an integrated facility that incorporates everything from fundamental materials research to testing 100-kilowatt batteries.”

GSL is uniquely equipped to evaluate, through rigorous testing, new battery materials from conception up to 100-kilowatt battery systems under realistic grid operating conditions. This integrated approach will allow researchers and industry collaborators to accelerate the development and deployment of new grid-scale storage technologies.

“GSL will house some of the world’s most accomplished scientists and engineers from PNNL, other national labs, academia, and industry—working together to develop real-world solutions that will benefit our nation and the world,” said Laboratory Director Steve Ashby in opening remarks at the dedication.

GSL will complement the research being conducted in PNNL’s Electricity Infrastructure and Operations Center. Scientists and engineers at the EIOC have developed sophisticated tools to monitor and improve grid performance, working closely with utilities and government officials to understand the myriad factors that affect the nation’s power system, including the role of energy storage. Together, researchers in the two facilities will help ensure that new battery technologies will meet industry needs while providing the foundation for a more reliable and robust grid.

Researchers at GSL will also identify and test new molecules that can serve as alternatives to current critical materials. They’ll explore battery chemistries that take advantage of Earth-abundant elements like carbon, sodium, iron and zinc for flow batteries, one of the leading candidates for long-duration grid energy storage systems.

Along with fundamental and applied research, GSL will serve as a center to help educate technicians, first responders, safety officials, grid operators and others about the operation and safety of energy storage systems. Collaboration among representatives from national laboratories, utilities, academia, industry partners and DOE is a hallmark of GSL.

“This new Grid Storage Launchpad is where we will transform the energy storage industry, which is a key to modernizing the U.S. electric grid,” said Geri Richmond, DOE Under Secretary for Science and Innovation. “The scientists and researchers who test everything from smaller prototype batteries to large, grid-scale battery systems will lead us forward into a new world where energy storage is safer, durable and more affordable. When we bring the smartest minds in the industry and give them the tools to advance energy storage, we move our nation that much closer to a cleaner energy future.”

The 93,000-square-foot building will house 30 laboratories and about 100 researchers. In addition to federal funding for the design and construction of GSL, funding from Battelle, PNNL and the state of Washington was leveraged for this project. This includes funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce for advanced research equipment and specialized instrumentation.