FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Tuesday Maine voters can request absentee ballots for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election. While ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, Maine law allows voters to request ballots three months before Election Day.

“Maine’s no-excuse absentee voting laws are foundational to our safe, secure and accessible elections,” said Secretary Bellows. “Voting in person on Election Day is always an option, but many busy Mainers find it more convenient to cast an absentee ballot, and those Mainers can put their request in now for the November election.”

Voters may request ballots online at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl or by contacting their town or city clerk. Contact information for municipal clerks is available at: https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/munic.html.

Ballots will be issued to voters who have requested them in October as absentee ballots are made available 30 days prior to Election Day.

Maine’s no-excuse absentee voting period, including in-person absentee voting at town and city halls, continues through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Maine voters need only to submit one request to receive their absentee ballot, once ballots are available.

“Utilizing the online absentee ballot request tool is a easy and secure way for busy Mainers to request an absentee ballot,” said Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn. “Their town or city clerk will receive the request, and issue the absentee ballot when it is available in early October.”

Once a ballot request is submitted, Maine voters can track the process of that request and their ballot at: https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl. Voters who need a replacement ballot should contact their municipal clerk.

All absentee ballots must be received by a voter’s municipality by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

###